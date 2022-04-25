OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – Music artist Blanco Brown is coming to Owensboro and two organizations want to see how Owensboro does “The Git Up.” Friday After 5 and United Way of the Ohio Valley are hosting a summer-long “Git Up and Make a Change, Dance Competition Challenge.”

Participants are to make a video of a dance to Blanco Brown’s song “The Git Up”. Winners of the competition will open up for Blanco Brown at his concert on August 19 in Owensboro.

Sign-ups for the the challenge are now open and the categories for the competition are non-profit organizations, city and county officials and Friday After 5 sponsors and vendors. Videos must be submitted no later than June 24.

Completed videos can be emailed to executivedirector@fridayafter5.com. Videos can be filmed by phone or camera or Blaine Matthew Media can be requested by its email at bmathew@uwov.org to film the dance at no charge.

Friday After 5 will post received videos to their social media for the public to vote on. Points are calculated by the number of likes and reactions a video receives.

There will be a “donate-to-vote” via United Way’s mobile giving platform. Each like or reaction raises one dollar to a non-profit group in Daviess County.

The top teams from each category will compete in the finals that will take place on stage before the Blanco Brown concert. Winners will receive gift bags from local business owners based on how loud the audience cheers during their finals’ performance.

More information can be found at www.fridayafter5.com or by downloading the Friday After 5 app.