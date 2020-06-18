Owensboro announces Healthy At Home fireworks display plan

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – The city of Owensboro is planning a unique Independence Day celebration during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Instead of hosting the traditional fireworks show on the riverfront, the city plans to host a Health At Home citywide fireworks display.

Friday, July 3, the fireworks show will be launched from eight locations around Owensboro in

an effort to allow the entire community to celebrate together.

These locations include:

Thompson Berry Park

Centre Court

Owensboro Sportscenter

Southern Little League

Former Owensboro Health Hospital

Former GE plant

Ohio River Downtown Owensboro

Owensboro Country Club

Spectators can tune in to 92.5 FM WBKR to listen to the soundtrack that matches the fireworks. The 10-12 minute fireworks show will be shorter than the normal riverfront show in order to accommodate the multiple locations throughout the City.

Tim Ross, Director of Public Events for the city of Owensboro, says the show is designed to bring the community together, without having large crowds together. The city’s annual fireworks show usually draws up to 15,000 on the riverfront.

“You can sit with your family and friends for a cookout, neighborhoods around the area like we’ve got here and watch a great fireworks show without having everyone go down to the river,” he said.

For the safety of the public and the pyrotechnic professionals, the secure fireworks launch sites will not be open to the public.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the

Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on June 18, 2020)