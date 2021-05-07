Owensboro announces lineup for this year’s air show

OWENSBORO, Ky (WEHT) The City of Owensboro announced the performer lineup today for the 2021 Owensboro Air Show on August 13-15.

The airshow lineup will feature the University of Southern Utah – Chuck Aaron academy helicopter

aerobatics demo, an L-39 jet, the Special Operations Command Parachute Demo Team, a WWI era

Curtiss Jenny bi-plane, the Lucas Oil Air Shows Michael Wiskus, Kevin Coleman, and Redline Air

Shows, as well as T-6, T-38, and C-17 military aircrafts scheduled to participate.

Also returning to the air show will be a B-25 Mitchell Bomber made famous as the aircraft flown by the Doolittle Raiders in WWII. The B-25 will be flying during air show weekend in addition to offering paid rides throughout the weekend.

The Army Aviation Heritage Sky Soldiers will be bringing their AH-1 Cobra and UH-1 Huey helicopters back to the show this year as well. The Sky Soldiers have been part of the annual air show weekend several times previously with hundreds of people throughout the weekend taking advantage of the unique opportunity to ride on one of these iconic military helicopters.

Owensboro Air Show activities will be at the Owensboro-Daviess County Regional Airport on August 13, and in downtown Owensboro on August 14 & 15.