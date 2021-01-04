Owensboro announces new COVID-19 relief program for bars and restaurants

OWENSBORO, Ky (WEHT) In April of last year, the City of Owensboro announced OBKY COVID-19 Emergency Relief Programs. These initial programs were created to provide relief to small businesses and rental assistance to eligible residents.

In recognition of the continued impact the pandemic is having on local bars and restaurants, the OBKY Restaurant/Bar Supplemental Payroll Program was announced Monday. The program is targeted to benefit restaurant and bar employees.

Guidelines and forms are available at owensboro.org.

Application deadline is January 15.

(This story was originally published on January 4, 2021)

