Owensboro BBQ will feature new food this year

OWENSBORO, Ky (WEHT) Some call it the barbecue capital of the world, and on Saturday, many are going to work hard to keep that name.

Even though the International BBQ Fest can’t take place again this year due to the coronavirus, it’s being scaled down and called the Bar-b-que block party. Second Street will be closed between the blue bridge and the convention center.

Since this is a new twist on the festival — organizers say you’ll also see some new food.

“We’re going to have ribs this year, we’ll have some brisket, pork chops sandwiches all down here and then we’ll have our beautiful riverfront that people can enjoy,” said Allen Payne, the BBQ Block Party Chair.

All the fun starts Saturday at 10 a.m. and lasts through 9 p.m. morning at ten. If you want to get there even earlier at 8 a.m., you can take take part in the BBQ 5K.