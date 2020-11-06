Owensboro Blue Bridge lighting ceremony to be live-streamed

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — Owensboro was originally supposed to celebrate the lighting of the Blue Bridge on Friday and Saturday, but the in-person ceremony was canceled because of the pandemic.

Now, you can enjoy the event from the comfort and safety of home, because you can watch it virtually.

The ceremonial lighting of the Blue Bridge is scheduled to be live-streamed on the City of Owensboro’s website.

The online event will begin Friday night at 7.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on November 6, 2020)

LATEST LOCAL NEWS