Owensboro Blue Bridge lighting ceremony to be live-streamed

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — Owensboro was originally supposed to celebrate the lighting of the Blue Bridge on Friday and Saturday, but the in-person ceremony was canceled because of the pandemic.
Now, you can enjoy the event from the comfort and safety of home, because you can watch it virtually.
The ceremonial lighting of the Blue Bridge is scheduled to be live-streamed on the City of Owensboro’s website.
The online event will begin Friday night at 7.
For the latest breaking news and stories from across the Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.
(This story was originally published on November 6, 2020)
LATEST LOCAL NEWS
- West Side Nut Club schedules Half Pot Announcement for Monday
- Twin Senate runoffs in Georgia could shape a Biden presidency
- Hard-hit Kentucky bars, restaurants getting fee waiver due to virus
- Explainer: What’s happening with poll watchers?
- Biden takes lead in Georgia and sees path to 270; Trump attacks election integrity