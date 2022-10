OWENSBORO, Ky (WEHT) – The Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame and Museum in Owensboro has a new exhibit dedicated to Loretta Lynn.

Loretta Lynn made visits to Owensboro headlining the Big E several times. Museum employees say they were actually able to find some old Loretta Lynn items and pull them out to display.

The never before seen Loretta Lynn items will be on display in the museum’s lobby for the next few weeks.