OWENSBORO, Ky (WEHT) – The Bowlodrome on East 14th Street in Owensboro is under new ownership.

Don Litten, the owner of Southern Lanes in Bowling Green says he’s agreed to buy the bowling alley. The Bowlodrome went up for sale in the Spring of 2020.

Litten says he plans to renovate the building and add more activities and more seating areas. He says the Bowlodrome will change its name to Southern Lanes. He says he plans to re-open it possibly around the beginning of November.