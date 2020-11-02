DAVIESS CO, Ky (WEHT) The City of Owensboro has announced a change in plans for their Bridge Night event Friday and Saturday.
Due to the continued rise in COVID-19 in the area, they have decided to cancel the in-person event. Instead the ceremonial lighting of the bridge will be live streamed on the City of Owensboro’s website. The online event will begin Friday at 7 p.m.
Director of Public Events Tim Ross said canceling the in-person celebration was in the best interest of the community and an example of minimizing social gatherings.
For the latest breaking news and stories from across the
Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.
(This story was originally published on November 2, 2020)
LATEST LOCAL NEWS:
- Owensboro ‘Bridge Night’ event goes virtual
- 2020 Santa Claus special postmark revealed
- Follow up on COVID concerns at Jasper nursing home
- Ohio Co man accused of sexually abusing minors found in Oklahoma
- Time is running out to claim the half pot prize