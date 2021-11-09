Owensboro Business Hall of Fame class announced

OWENSBORO, Ky (WEHT) – Four long standing members of the business community will be inducted into the Owensboro Business Hall of Fame.

Martha Clark of Martha Clark and Associates; George Greenwell, the founder of Lincoln Service Corporation; and Bill and Scott Jagoe of Jagoe Homes will be inducted into the hall of fame next year. Clark will be the first woman inducted and the Jagoes will be the first brothers.

Inductees are nominated for their outstanding civic and business contributions to the Owensboro area. The ceremony is scheduled for February 1, 2022.