Owensboro businessman Jack Wells dies

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — Jackie “Jack” Truman Wells, an Owensboro businessman who was involved in many major projects across the city in recent years, died Sunday at age 65.

Wells purchased his first nursing home at the age of 21 and later created Wells Health Systems, which still operates and was Kentucky’s largest group of independent nursing homes.

After selling Wells Health Systems, he purchased Canteen, At Your Service, which became one of the largest vending and food service business in the United States.

Wells served on various nonprofit boards in Owensboro throughout his life and is a member of the Kentucky Wesleyan College Alumni Hall of Fame.

Visitation will take place Thursday, August 6th from 2-8 p.m. at Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory.

His Celebration will take place at 4:30 p.m. Friday, August 7 at the Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame, Mike Horn Pavilion, which will be live-streamed at www.facebook.com/HaleyMcGinnisFuneral.

Masks are required while inside the funeral home and the pavilion.

Private burial will take place at Oldham County Valley of Rest.

