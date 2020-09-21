OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — The City of Owensboro announced Monday the cancellation of a long-standing Halloween tradition.
The “Trail of Treats” event, originally scheduled for oct. 29, has been canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.
“As our community and the State of Kentucky continue the fight against COVID-19, we have
decided not to have Trail of Treats this year,” says Tim Ross, Director of Public Events for the City of
Owensboro. “The safety of our community is our top priority, and with the massive turnout that
happens every year for the annual Halloween event downtown, it is not feasible to keep people spread out enough to maintain safe social distancing.”
However, Halloween is still set to happen.
The City of Owensboro’s door-to-door trick-or-treating will be allowed on Oct. 31.
City officials urge parents and kids to follow these guidelines:
- general Trick-or-Treating hours are 5-8 p.m.
- do not approach homes with lights turned off
- limit Trick-or-Treating groups to no more than 10 people
- distribute pre-packaged treats only (nothing homemade)
- wear face coverings if 6-foot social distance cannot be maintained
- wash/sanitize your hands before eating any treats/candies
- be courteous to those around you by maintaining at least 6-foot social distance
For the latest breaking news and stories from across the
Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.
(This story was originally published on September 21, 2020)
- Identities released in death investigation in Owensboro
- Evansville African American Museum names interim executive director
- Owensboro cancels annual ‘Trail of Treats’
- Eyewitness News’ Shelley Kirk talks with Rachel Smith of Komen
- Henderson teachers receive grant