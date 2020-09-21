Owensboro cancels annual ‘Trail of Treats’

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — The City of Owensboro announced Monday the cancellation of a long-standing Halloween tradition.

The “Trail of Treats” event, originally scheduled for oct. 29, has been canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“As our community and the State of Kentucky continue the fight against COVID-19, we have

decided not to have Trail of Treats this year,” says Tim Ross, Director of Public Events for the City of

Owensboro. “The safety of our community is our top priority, and with the massive turnout that

happens every year for the annual Halloween event downtown, it is not feasible to keep people spread out enough to maintain safe social distancing.”

However, Halloween is still set to happen.

The City of Owensboro’s door-to-door trick-or-treating will be allowed on Oct. 31.

City officials urge parents and kids to follow these guidelines:

general Trick-or-Treating hours are 5-8 p.m.

do not approach homes with lights turned off

limit Trick-or-Treating groups to no more than 10 people

distribute pre-packaged treats only (nothing homemade)

wear face coverings if 6-foot social distance cannot be maintained

wash/sanitize your hands before eating any treats/candies

be courteous to those around you by maintaining at least 6-foot social distance

(This story was originally published on September 21, 2020)