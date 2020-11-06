Owensboro car dealership moving near old Texas Gas building

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT)- The Jerry Ray Davis Auto Dealership, currently located at Frederica and 4th St. in Owensboro will move near the old Texas Gas building in Owensboro.

Texas Gas moved to downtown Owensboro nearly a decade ago but the fate of the building itself remains unclear. Owensboro Public Schools used to own the property, with plans to turn it into a new middle school. Those plans were rejected by the state.

Gulfstream officials they’re still working to remove asbestos from the building and the cost of the rehabbing it is being weighed against the cost of demolishing it.

(This story was originally published on Nov. 5, 2020)