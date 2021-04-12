OPD investigating after a vehicle is hit by gunfire

OWENSBORO, Ky (WEHT) Owensboro Police are investigating after an occupied vehicle was struck by gunfire Saturday.

It happened around 2:42 am, in the 1100 block of West 9th Street for a Firearm Discharge. An occupied vehicle was struck two times by gunfire, but no injuries were reported.

Detectives are continuing to investigate and anyone with additional information can call OPD at 270-687-8888, or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 270-687-8484.

(This story was originally published on April 12, 2021)