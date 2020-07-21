Owensboro Catholic schools developing detailed school plan

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – Owensboro Catholic Schools will reopen on August 26th according to a statement on the school’s website.

“We have every intention of opening our schools on August 26th, unless the state mandates something different,” the statement reads.

The statement also says students will be required to wear masks when coming and going or when social distancing cannot occur. The school says they will adjust plans according to mandates set out by the state of Kentucky over the next couple of weeks. On Sunday, Governor Beshear issued a travel advisory as COVID-19 cases reached record numbers.

“Crowds bring an inherent risk to every student. Even with the BEST of disciplines, we fully expect to have coronavirus exposure in our buildings, but we have a plan for daily sanitation, reporting and we will control every variable possible in our classrooms. We will operate under the assumption that there is an infection in the building, and we don’t want it to spread. So yes, masks coming and going and distancing inside. But I only wish it were this simple. Why? Because we love your children and we are going to do everything we can to provide a balance of safety and education in this environment.”

The school says the plans are flexible and more details are still in the works. An email has also been sent out to parents.

