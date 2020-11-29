Owensboro Catholic Schools respond to court’s decision to uphold appeal

OWENSBORO, Ky (WEHT) OCS is back to no in person instruction after the Court of Appeals upheld Gov. Beshear’s decision to close all schools, including private religious schools.

In a statement OCS says they are disappointed, but they will follow what the law says.

“We are obviously disappointed because this decision contradicts the recommendation from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and our own school data. This legal case will continue in the courts, but as we have said from the beginning, we will follow what the law says, and at this point it says we cannot provide in person instruction. We will be carefully monitoring the legal proceedings and continue our discussions with our legal counsel and the Catholic Conference of KY to determine our future actions.”

They are continuing to look at every opportunity to return to in-person learning as soon as possible, but for now this is what Owensboro Catholic families can expect for the week of November 30:

K-3 students will begin targeted instruction, per material emailed to parents

Grades 4-12 will have virtual instruction

