Owensboro Catholic Schools returning with in-person classes despite Governor’s recommendation

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – Owensboro Catholic Schools will open as scheduled with in-person learning five days a week. Superintendent David Kessler made the announcement Wednesday.

Owensboro Catholic Schools are scheduled to start classroom instruction Wednesday, August 26.

“We don’t have near the volume of students or circumstances to manage as they do in public schools.” Chief Administrative Officer for OCS Keith Osborne said. Osborne said despite the decision being different from the Governor’s recommendation, he understands and supports the Governor’s decision to change public school dates.

OCS says it has anywhere from 90 to 100 students in each grade.

The Diocese of Owensboro also released a statement about the decision made across its coverage area Wednesday.

“The Catholic Schools Office for the Diocese of Owensboro respects and appreciates Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear’s recommendation to begin the 2020-2021 school year with non-traditional instruction until September 28; however, after consultation with diocesan administration, the Catholic Schools Office for the diocese has made the decision to continue their plan to re-open all of their 17 schools at some point during the month of August.” Diocese of Owensboro

Osborne said the lack of transportation will be a significant issue for parents living in the county. The system has no plans or resources to provide transportation. He also said the only distance learning offered were to families with compromised health care situations in the home.

The Catholic Bishops of Kentucky also met Tuesday to discuss recommendations from their superintendents to keep the fall school year on schedule. They complimented government efforts to protect the spread of the virus, but agreed that their school systems were much more manageable in size, and little would change between now and the September 28 opening school date established by the Governor.

(This story was originally published on Aug. 12, 2020)

