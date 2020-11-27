Owensboro Catholic Schools to return to in-person classes for K-6 on Monday

OWENSBORO, Ky (WEHT) Owensboro Catholic Schools officials say that while they respect the weight of the decisions of Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear, they plan to return to in-person classes for K-6 students on Monday. Grades 7-12 are scheduled to return to in-person class the next week, on December 7.

This follows a decision by a judge in a suit filed by Danville Christian Academy, where an injunction was granted against Gov. Beshear’s order stopping in-person learning at religious schools for several weeks. Gov. Beshear’s office is appealing that judge’s ruling.

OCS says they believe they can support the governors efforts and safely return children to the classroom. K-6 families not comfortable with sending their child the week of November 30 will continue virtual learning for the week.

School officials say they are going to assess the situation Wednesday or Thursday to see if they think they can safely bring the students back to school the following week. In an email, OCS said:

“This decision makes more sense for our system because our experience and our data support going back to school, especially at the elementary level. Nearly all the challenges we have faced in our system were with the older students, because they have more of a social life over the weekends and on holidays. We think that trying to find childcare for elementary aged students could do more to increase transmissions. Not only is it hard to find, but we don’t want parents using vulnerable relatives or older students outside the household to babysit.”

On November 18, Gov. Beshear announced that all public and private K-12 schools are to cease in-person instruction beginning November 23. The order was issued to help curb the spread of COVID-19. Kentucky Attorney General David Cameron and several private schools sued the governor, arguing that a school closure order not only violated state law but also the First Amendment. OCS has not joined the lawsuit, but Heritage Christian in Owensboro has.

