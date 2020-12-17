Owensboro Catholic students to return to in-person classes in January

OWENSBORO, Ky (WEHT) Owensboro Catholic Schools have announced students will return to in-person classes either the week of January 4 or January 11, 2021. Each of the Diocesan’s 17 schools can choose which week they want students to return to the classroom.

All Catholic schools across the diocese transitioned from in-person instruction to virtual-only learning on November 23, 2020, after an executive order from Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear. Kentucky Attorney General David Cameron and several private schools sued the governor, arguing that a school closure order not only violated state law but also the First Amendment. A federal court ruling eventually upheld Governor Beshear’s temporary hold on in-person learning.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the

Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on December 17, 2020)