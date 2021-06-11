Owensboro child riding bike hit by car in hit & run

OWENSBORO, Ky (WEHT) Owensboro Police are investigating after a 9-year-old riding his bike was hit by a truck. This happened Thursday around 8:32 p.m. at W 12th Street and Werner Avenue.

OPD says the child was hit by a silver or white pickup truck that then drove off. The 9-year-old had to be taken to Louisville for medical treatment.

Anyone with any information about the collision is encouraged to call the Owensboro Police Department at 270-687-8888 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 270-687-8484.