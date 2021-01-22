Owensboro Christian Church to be used for overflow during White Flag event

OWENSBORO, Ky (WEHT) According to the National Weather Service in Paducah, White Flag criteria will likely be met Friday night. White Flag conditions mean the temperature or wind chill will be 15ºF or lower.

The Daniel Pitino Shelter, located at 501 Walnut St, and St. Benedict’s Shelter, located at 1001 W 7th St, in Owensboro are not yet at capacity. In the event capacity is exceeded, Owensboro Christian Church will be open as a warming center, offering bedding from 6:30 p.m. to 8 a.m.

If a warming center is required, the following transportation options are available:

Provided from the Daniel Pitino Shelter to Owensboro Christian Church at 6 p.m. Friday.

Owensboro Transit System bus route: FREE for White Flag shelterees (two bus stops near Owensboro Christian Church)

May self-transport to the warming shelter anytime 6:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. Friday. The White Flag shelter entrance will be between OCC entrances “C” and “D” on the New Hartford Rd side.

Families, women and children should contact the Daniel Pitino Shelter at 270-688-9000. Men should contact St. Benedict’s at 270 541-1003.

The Daniel Pitino Shelter will also be offering meals at 7 a.m. and 5:30 p.m.

All COVID-19 protective measures will be strictly enforced. There is an area pre-designated for quarantine if necessary.

(This story was originally published on January 22, 2021)