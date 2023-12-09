OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — Owensboro Cumberland Presbyterian Church hosted a drive-thru nativity to celebrate the Christmas season.

This is a 22-year tradition.

The scenes are of Mary and Joseph’s journey and are inspired by the gospels found in Matthew and Luke.

The nativity will be open again Sunday night from 6:00 to 8:00.

“We just feel it’s a great way to kick off the Christmas season, telling the true story of Christmas. To drive through and see the manger and baby Jesus and then to know that that is the greatest gift of all,” said Jan Caton, the director of the nativity.

The nativity is free but donations are being accepted to purchase a bed at St. Benedict’s men’s and women’s shelter.