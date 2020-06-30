Owensboro Cinema Grill & MXT updates operating hours

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — Beginning July 3, Owensboro Cinema Grill & MXT will only be open on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Theatre officials say the decision was made because of recent date changes for new movies.

The theatre’s plan is to be fully operational in August.

(This story was originally published on June 30, 2020)

