Ky. (WEHT) — Owensboro’s city attorney, Stephen Lynn, is facing a DUI charge after an incident earlier this month in Webster County.

The city manager says Wednesday, March 31, was scheduled to be Lynn’s last day with the city. Lynn announced in February that he was retiring.

Providence, Kentucky Police say Lynn was found in his vehicle at Big Dog’s Gym in Providence with the engine running.

Court documents say Lynn posted a $500 bond.

(This story was originally published March 31, 2021)