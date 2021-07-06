Owensboro City Commission approves grant application for OPD body cameras

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) Owensboro Police are one step closer to becoming the latest Tri-State law enforcement agency to get body cameras.

City commissioners approve a plan to apply for a federal grant to pay for up to 80 of them. They’ll apply for a $153,000 federal grant to cover half the cost, which is totaling at more than $300,000 overall.

City Manager Nate Pagan said during the meeting that the city will cover the other half, and there is money in the new budget to cover their share.

Owensboro Police say they’ve been looking into getting body cameras the past several months and are looking into an unlimited, cloud based storage to store video Currently, OPD doesn’t have body cameras on them.

Evansville Police and Madisonville Police are among law enforcement agencies in the Tri-State currently using them.

Police say it will take at least four to six months to implement the cameras.

(This story was originally published on July 6, 2021)