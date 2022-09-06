OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) Owensboro city commissioners approved a proposed land transfer for a potential new site for the Daviess County Confederate statue, months after it was moved from outside the county courthouse.

City commissioners unanimously approved the proposed land transfer, which transfers a plot of land at Potter’s Field near Elmwood Cemetery to the county. The county would be responsible for maintaining the site. The land at Potter’s Field is currently owned by the city. The statue was removed this past May, while the statue base was removed last month.

Judge Executive Al Mattingly says the land is near where former Confederate soldiers are buried at Elmwood. The ground is one of three places a commission recommended placing the monument about two years ago.

“In December 2020, they came back and gave us three different recommendations. One was at the museum of science and history, one was at the museum of fine arts, the other was at Elmwood Cemetery,” he recalled.

Rhondalyn Randolph of the Owensboro chapter of the NAACP says she has no problem with the potential site, since statues are commonly used to honor those who died.

“There are people who were Confederate soldiers there that had fallen in the Civil War, so I didn’t think that it would be too off putting,” she said.

In a statement to Eyewitness News, Edward Phillips, a lawyer representing the Kentucky Division of the United Daughters of the Confederacy, says, “Suffice it to say, while the division hopes for a different outcome, placement of the Daviess County Confederate statue, nearby grave site of Confederate soldiers who are buried there is testament to men the monument was always intended to honor.”

Daviess County Fiscal Court still must approve the proposal. They are expected to vote on the plan at their next meeting next Thursday, September 15.

(This story was originally published on September 6, 2022)