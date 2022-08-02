OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – The Owensboro City Commission met on August 2 to discuss many things, but in particular the transient boat dock.

The first order of business was the dock. The new design is 400 feet long and 20 feet wide, and while it would be costly, it could bring tourism to Owensboro. The Owensboro City Commission deliberated on the subject, and the final vote was yes for the transient boat dock. It took three votes to get it in, which the commission got. Reasons it was approved was out of hopes the tourism would boost the economy and how if the commission didn’t approve it at this point in time, it would never get passed.

There are plans for a fuel spot but no restroom. The dock has also been shortened.