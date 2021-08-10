Owensboro City Commissioners approve revised Big Rivers deal

OWENSBORO, Ky (WEHT) – City Commissioners unanimously approved a revised agreement on Tuesday with Big Rivers on their future move to downtown Owensboro.

The revised agreement calls for Big Rivers to buy three lots between West Second and West Third streets and finding a new place for Boardwalk Pipeline’s overflow parking. Big Rivers is building its new headquarters on that land, which also allows them to control all parking on one site.

Mayor Tom Watson says the agreement also lets them start construction, which could happen as soon as later this year.