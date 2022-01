OWENSBORO, Ky (WEHT) – City leaders say they plan to survey residents about the city curfew.

It comes a few months after a group of residents proposed moving the curfew for juveniles from 1 a.m. to as early as 9 p.m.

Earlier this week, Owensboro Police told city commissioners curfew violations aren’t given the highest priority in the county’s court system and very few gun crimes involving juveniles take place during curfew hours.