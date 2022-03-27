OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – Two local Black Student Union chapters at two colleges in Owensboro is taking a march for change.

The Black Student Union (BSU) organizations at Kentucky Wesleyan College (KWC) and Brescia University will host a March for Change on March 27 at 2 p.m. The event will begin on the KWC front lawn and continue with the march to Brescia.

KWC BSU President Tracy McGee says the purpose of the march is to remember that “a change we want to see must first begin with me.” McGee explained that the event was planned to bring people together and raise awareness of ongoing matters of discrimination, police brutality and social injustice in the world.

Speakers include Rev. Rhondalyn Randolph from Pleasant Point Missionary Baptist Church and KWC senior Armand Childs. Childs will share his injustice experience and encourage others to change for the benefit of the world and others.

Coordinator of equity and inclusion at KWC Andrea Denise Bolden shared, “I am grateful to witness Kentucky Wesleyan College’s Black Student Union and Brescia University’s Black Student Union partner to host this unity march. Collaboration is an outstanding way to connect, bring awareness and work together towards change. I look forward to sharing and holding space with our Panther students.”

The public is invited to attend the March for Change.