Owensboro Community and Technical College receives $2 million grant

OWENSBORO, Ky (WEHT) The U.S. Department of Eduation is investing big dollars into Owensboro Community and Technical College. OCTC received a $2 million federal grant.

Over five years, the money will help expand the college’s experiential education – that’s learning through direct exposure to the environment or content. The money will also establish an experiential learning center to support both the students and faculty.

(This story was originally published on Aug. 31, 2020)

