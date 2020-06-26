Owensboro community discusses future of Confederate statue

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — The Owensboro NAACP hosted a discussion Thursday night to talk about the future of a Confederate statue on the grounds of the Daviess County Courthouse.

Around 100 people gathered at Kentucky Wesleyan College for the presentation, which focused on the historical climate and context that led to it and more than 600 other statues of its kind being erected around the United States.

“And it won’t be over, the Civil War is still going on until we live up to our moral responsibilities and our religious duties of love your neighbor,” an Owensboro historian said.

During the presentation, a history of Owensboro during the Civil War was recounted for those in attendance.

This story was originally published on June 25, 2020

