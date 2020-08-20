Owensboro Community & Technical College student elected to Board of Regents

Owensboro Community & Technical College is hosting the 3rd Annual Girls Empowerment Trail Blazer Dinner on Thursday, with special guest Catrina Kidd, host of the DIY Network series “Texas Flip N Move.” (OCTC logo courtesy facebook)

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT)- Owensboro Community & Technical College student, Kara McFadyen was elected by her peers to serve as one of two student leader representatives on the Board of Regents for Kentucky Community & Technical College System.

McFadyen is working toward a double major in engineering and electronics technology and industrial engineering while finishing her homeschool high school degree. McFadyen is also active in the 4-H and serves as the student government president and as a member of Phi Theta Kappa, the honor society for two-year colleges.

McFadyen will join Meredith Walters. Walters attends Maysville Community & Technical College in northeastern Kentucky. The KCTCS Board of Regents has 14 members, eight of whom are appointed by the governor while the other six are elected by faculty, staff, and students.

