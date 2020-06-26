Owensboro company creates flu vaccine now heading to clinical trials

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — An Owensboro company that made headlines in 2014 when it used tobacco plants to help develop a cure for ebola is now making history.

The FDA has given Kentucky Bioprocessing permission to move forward with clinical trials that could result in a flu vaccine that’s made from tobacco.

Officials say they hope the process they are using will not only make a new kind of vaccine – they hope to make a better vaccine.

“It stimulates a part of the immune system that other flu vaccines do not stimulate, and very significantly with the way we do it, we’re able to produce a vaccine with much greater stability,” company president Hugh Haydon said.

KBP’s vaccine may also speed up the manufacturing process. Currently, health officials determine in late winter what flu vaccine they will need the following fall. Then, they develop it and hope they guessed right.

One characteristic that makes KBP’s process unique is that it uses tobacco to accelerate the development of the vaccine. Most vaccines use eggs.

KBP estimates that could move part of the manufacturing process from six months to just a couple of weeks.

“Public health officials could make their predictions much closer to the time when the virus is actually circulating, meaning they are much more likely to be correct,” Haydon said.

The clinical trials will take place in Nebraska. Officials hope to have some results from this round of testing in three or four months, but their vaccine will not be used to prevent this year’s flu.

The regulatory process usually takes several years, but if it is successful, the company does not want to stop at the flu.

“We have ambitions of creating not just a flu vaccine, but also creating a system development of a wide variety of vaccines,” Haydon said.

That includes a possible vaccine for COVID-19 using the same process.

