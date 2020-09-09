Owensboro considering electric scooters

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — Owensboro city officials are considering bringing electric scooters to the area.

This after a resident — Nick Tharp — proposed the city allow Bird, a micro mobility company out of Santa Monica, Calif., to begin placing electric scooters for people to rent in downtown and a few other areas.

“Students, especially in particular, maybe Brescia, where students don’t necessarily live on campus as much, but they live close by,” said Tharp. “They could use those to travel from class and back and forth, then to downtown to get a bite to eat.”

He says the electric scooters could also alleviate some of the downtown’s parking problems.

Tharp proposes starting with around 100 rental scooters and gradually increasing it to 300 if officials approve.

(This story was originally published on Sept. 9, 2020)