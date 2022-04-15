OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – Construction is underway on two downtown Owensboro projects.

Crews have been lifting steel beams on the new Big Rivers headquarters on West Second St. Contractors are also working on the Riverfront Brio across from the convention center. The Riverfront Brio will include a “Home Two Suites” hotel and apartments.

“COVID really put a damper on anything that had to do with the hospitality industry, and those proejcts, such as the Home2, was dependent on that, but we’re excited about the project getting restarted and that moving forward,” says Gulfstream Development spokesperson Ed Ray.

The new Big Rivers office is set to be completed as soon as the end of this year. Ray says the Riverfront Brio will open in about two years.