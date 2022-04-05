OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) New floors for future tournaments at the Owensboro Convention Center.

The convention center unveiled their new sports flooring, which allows them to host basketball, volleyball and futsal tournaments. Interim General Manager Jamie Scheffer says they’ve already been used in recent weeks, and will be in place for at least six more events in the future. He adds the new floors will let them book more tournaments.

“There are still some weekends that we have that we don’t have anything using the exhibit halls. So, any tools, like this floor, that can help bring outside events that generate an economic impact, we are going to pursue those,” he said.

Scheffer says the new flooring, along with other equipment cost more than $560,000.

(This story was originally published on April 5, 2022)