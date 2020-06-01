Owensboro Country Club breaks ground on new course

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT)- The Owensboro Country Club broke ground on a new course that’s been in development for nearly two years.

The short par-3 course will be called “The Drop Zone” and Owensboro Country Club President Bob McDole says the club is also building a pool bar after the course.

McDole says it’s all part of the club’s strategy to serve families, as well as existing members. The course is expected to be completed this summer.

