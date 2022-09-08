OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – Owensboro Dance Theatre (ODT) will be holding open auditions for roles as “extra cast members” in its upcoming December production of “The German American Bank Nutcracker.”

Officials say auditions will be held on September 13 from 7 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Johnson’s Dance Studio, located at 2705 Breckenridge Street in Owensboro, KY. Boys and girls, dancers and actors, ages 6 to 13 are encouraged to audition.

ODT says it plans to hold “The German American Bank Nutcracker” on December 3 and December 4, with school performances held on December 2 and December 3.

If interested, ODT asks that people please email them at odt1982@gmail.com or contact their Facebook.