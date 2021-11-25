Owensboro dancers participate in historic Thanksgiving Day parade

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — Aubrey Self and Ella Rose Carter, both members of the Owensboro High School Dance team, have been selected to perform in the Annual Philadelphia Thanksgiving Day Parade.

They’ll be performing along with more than 500 junior high and high school cheerleaders and dancers from across the U.S. The Philadelphia Thanksgiving Day Parade is the oldest Thanksgiving Day parade in the nation.

Audra and Ella performed with a group called “Varsity Spirit All-Americans.” The group is made up of dance team members from across the country who make up the top 10% of participants from their summer camps.

The girls arrived in Philadelphia Tuesday and spent the past several days practicing with their squad prior to the parade.