HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – It hasn’t begun to feel a lot like Christmas with the current heat wave in the Tri-State, but the Owensboro-Daviess County Christmas Parade is now accepting entries.

The entry fee will be $50 for nonprofits and $150 for commercial entries. The deadline to apply is October 31. Officials announced this year’s theme will be “The Gift of Christmas.”

For more information about the parade, including how you can apply for a spot, visit the official website.