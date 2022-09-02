OWENSBORO, K.y (WEHT)- Sports without rivalries are nothing. On every level, in every sport- rivalries drive the whole enterprise, from the Red Sox and the Yankees in baseball- to Owensboro High School and Daviess County High School in high school football.

Certainly- Friday night’s tilt between the Red Devils and the Panthers did not disappoint the fans who packed Rash Stadium but perhaps the biggest fight in the storied rivalry wasn’t fought on the field- it was in a converted bus ‘Bloodmobile’ parked just outside the stadium.

All week, fans, families, and students came together for good-natured competition and an even better cause- donating blood in a time of immense need across western Kentucky. The Western Kentucky Regional Blood Center traveled to both schools this week- tracking how much each fan base donated.

No state titles will be won or lost from the ‘Big Red Battle,’ in fact, Daviess County only won bragging rights for their efforts. Still, people who donated say they were happy to help their school, but happier to donate and help the community as a whole.

Vicki Ellis from the Western Kentucky Regional Blood Center says she was absolutely thrilled at the turnout, approaching 200 units of blood for the week by the time they wrapped up Friday evening. Before the battle, Ellis says they had to put orders on hold, but now- they’re ready for business yet again.