OWENSBORO, Ky (WEHT) – The Owensboro-Daviess County Regional Airport (OWB) has announced its new director. Tristan Durbin, the current OWB Operations Manager, has been selected to fill the role.

Durbin says he could not be more proud and humbled at the opportunity. His first day as Airport Director will be April 17.

(This story was originally published on April 6 2021)