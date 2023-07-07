HENDERSON, KY. (WEHT)- According to the Owensboro City Sanitation Department, yard waste crews are running behind schedule due to the increased volume of downed tree limbs.

Collection is ongoing, if residents have any debris to be taken away, they can simply place it on the curb. The Sanitation department says that residents ca also haul tree limbs themselves to the Grimes Avenue Transfer Station. There is no charge to do so and limbs up to 16 inches in diameter will be accepted.

In order to drop off storm waste, residents will need some form of identification and a current sanitation bill.