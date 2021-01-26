Owensboro detectives investigating cause of baby’s burns

OWENSBORO, Ky (WEHT) Owensboro police are investigating a baby with burn injuries. Officers were sent to the 500 block of Orchard Street just before 10:30 a.m. Monday for a medical call regarding a burned one-year-old.

The child was taken to Owensboro Health and later to Vanderbilt Hospital in Nashville.

Detectives are working with medical professionals to determine what caused the child’s injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to call OPD at 270-687-8888.

(This story was originally published on January 26, 2021)