HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – 300 choreographed lights will fly over downtown Owensboro on Wednesday and Friday night. Officials say these lights are not UFOs, but part of a free drone light show over the Ohio River.

Owensboro’s Director of Public Events, Tim Ross, spoke with Gretchen Ross and Joe Bird about the upcoming shows on Eyewitness News Daybreak. You can view their full interview in the video player above.

The show will begin at 8:30 p.m. each evening and last for approximately 15 minutes. The second show this week will coincide with the kickoff for this year’s Friday After 5.