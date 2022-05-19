Owensboro, Ky. (WEHT) – The Owensboro Convention Center and Owensboro Sportscenter has a new general manager. The provider of Venue Management to the Owensboro Convention Center and Owensboro Sportscenter, OVG 360, hired Jeff Esposito to start on May 25.

Esposito replaces Laura Alexander who took a new position with the company in Lexington. Mr. Esposito recently served as the Executive Director of the CAM-PLEX Multi-Event Facilities in Gillette, Wyo.

He provided leadership for the city and county funded 1,100-acre mixed-use facility with a 900-seat performing arts theater, 1,600 RV sites, a 230,000 sq. ft. convention space, equine facilities, ice arena, racetrack and grandstand. Policies, procedures and operations of this multi-use facility were updated under his leadership.

“I’m beyond excited to join the incredible team at the Owensboro Convention Center and to work with local stakeholders to serve this vibrant community,” said Mr. Esposito.

Former positions held by Mr. Esposito included Co-Manager at Walmart Stores in Erie, Pa. and General Manager of the Bayfront Convention Center also in Erie, Pa. Mr. Esposito holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Specialized Studies from Edinboro University, Pa., and he is a member of the International Association of Venue Managers.

“We are delighted to have Jeff coming to Owensboro to lead the OVG360 team. Known in the industry as a results-oriented, decisive leader, we are confident he will continue to cement the Owensboro Convention Center and Sportscenter as the place in the Commonwealth to host conferences and events which provides a significant economic impact to our community,” commented City of Owensboro’s City Manager Nate Pagan.

“We could not be more excited to add Jeff to our team,” stated Regional Vice President for OVG360 Dave Anderson. “His over 25-year track record in the convention industry and his distinctive leadership approach position him as the perfect person to run the Owensboro Convention Center.”

More information about the Owensboro Convention Center and the Owensboro Sportscenter their websites, OwensboroCenter.com and OwensboroSportscenter.com.