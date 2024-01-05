HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – An Owensboro man was sentenced on Thursday to nine years and ten months in federal prison for illegally possessing a firearm by a convicted felon.

According to court documents, Skyler Riney, 37, will also have three years of supervised release after his sentence. Documents say in February 2022, Riney was in possession of three handguns. It is also stated this was far from the first time Riney was convicted of a felony offense.

Riney has previously been convicted of the following:

Theft by unlawful taking or disposition – December 2005

Possession of a firearm by convicted felon – July 2010

Shoplifting – April 2016

Third degree burglary, possession and theft – August 2017

Trafficking in a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon – June 2019

U.S. Attorney Michael A. Bennett of the Western District of Kentucky, Special Agent in Charge Michael E. Stansbury of the FBI Louisville Field Office and Chief Art Ealum of the Owensboro Police Department made the announcement.