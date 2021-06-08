Owensboro fire chief warns about fireworks safety

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – With the 4th of July less than a month away, Owensboro firefighters are reminding people about firework safety and city ordinances.

Battalion Chief Steve Leonard spoke during Tuesday’s City Commission meeting on the laws for firework vendors as well as those who discharge them.

He says the fire department is not opposed to the use of fireworks, but how they are misused.

“The idea is that you stay well away from buildings, flammable liquids, vehicles, people, making sure you have plenty of distance,” said Leonard, “making sure whoever’s discharging those fireworks is again a competent adult, and that they’re there in such a way that they can handle those that can’t be on the influence of medications or alcohol so forth and so on. Making sure you stay safe in that respect.”

Leonard says the number of people hospitalized due to fireworks injuries has gone down over the past few years. He says most injuries happen with ages 18 and younger.