OWENSBORO, Ky (WEHT) -The Owensboro Fire Department will be training in the 500 block of Clay Street on June 25, 26 and 27.

According to a statement from the city of Owensboro, the training will be realistic with live smoke, but it will be conducted safely.

The fire department will be training from 7 a.m. until 6 p.m. on each day.